State Issues Max Fine After FPL Contractor Herbicide Application Kills Animals, Bees

A state investigation has found that a contractor working for Florida Power & Light misused herbicides during an aerial application in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) will fine the contractor Industrial Helicopters $20,000, the maximum allowed.

The spraying occurred on May 20 and caused several farmers to complain about damage to property, including dead farm animals and bees. State Senator Don Gaetz then asked FDACS to investigate.

The FDACS investigation found that pesticides were misused and misapplied in aerial overspraying by Industrial Helicopters, which was operating under a contract with FPL to control brush growth under power transmission lines.

Specifically, the contractor was cited for “conducting an aerial application which resulted in pesticide drift to a non-target site, for failing to follow pesticide label restrictions and for failing to comply with the rules related to use of organo-auxin herbicides.”

“My priority is to ensure that the concerns of affected residents are taken seriously and that the facts surrounding this incident are fully investigated. Property owners deserve answers when an event of this nature results in the loss of animals, concerns about environmental impacts and questions regarding the safety of aerial spraying near homes and farms,” Gaetz said. “I will continue to monitor this matter closely and encourage all agencies involved to take appropriate action.”

Gaetz is encouraging FDACS to forward their findings to the FAA to look for potential violations.

“I am also ensuring that the Public Service Commission, which regulates Florida Power and Light, is informed of the investigation,” the senator said.

File photo.