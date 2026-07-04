Happy Fourth Of July: Mostly Sunny And Hot Today, Great Fireworks Weather Tonight

July 4, 2026

The Fourth of July will be mostly sunny, with just a few scattered afternoon showers. Heat indices will be mostly in the 100 to 105 range this weekend then trend to higher values of 100-108 for Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances increase on Sunday with rain likely over much of the area on Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 