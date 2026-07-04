Happy Fourth Of July: Mostly Sunny And Hot Today, Great Fireworks Weather Tonight
July 4, 2026
The Fourth of July will be mostly sunny, with just a few scattered afternoon showers. Heat indices will be mostly in the 100 to 105 range this weekend then trend to higher values of 100-108 for Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances increase on Sunday with rain likely over much of the area on Monday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
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