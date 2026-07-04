Fireworks Are Terrifying For Pets: Here Are Some Tips To Help; How To Locate Lost Pets

Fireworks can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for some pets. Pets may display unexpected behavior while trying to escape from the loud noises, including jumping a fence to find safety, running away or “flight from fright,” destruction of yard or household items, and biting.

Tips: Fireworks And Pets

Do not take your pet to fireworks displays.

Do not leave your pet in the car while you watch a fireworks display. In only a matter of minutes, the heat in a car can cause serious health problems or even death. A stressed animal can cause major damage to the interior of your car.

Keep your dog off hot asphalt or sand. These surfaces can cause severe burns to the pads of their feet.

Never leave pets unattended outside, not even in a fenced yard or on a chain, if you are near a fireworks display or if your neighbors are lighting small fireworks. They may try to run away or become tangled up in their chain.

Keep pets indoors. Turn on the TV or radio as a distraction and close the curtains.

Provide a pet bed or crate in a quiet place to create a small den-like atmosphere and a sense of security.

If you must be outside with your pet, keep the pet on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

Make sure your pet has proper identification tags with current information in case they run away.

If your pet often becomes stressed during periods of loud noise like thunderstorms, check with your veterinarian to see if a sedative is appropriate foryour pet.

Shelters often see an increase in lost pets after fireworks displays. If your pet runs away, post and search for lost pets at myescambia.com/animalshelter or call the Escambia County Animal Shelter at (850) 595-3075. Rember, you will need proof of ownership to claim a lost pet from the shelter. Proof of ownership can include pictures of your pet, vaccination records, identifying marks on your pet, tags and/or microchips. If your pet is at the shelter you will need your state issued identification card or driver’s’ license in order to redeem.