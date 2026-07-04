Fireworks Are Terrifying For Pets: Here Are Some Tips To Help; How To Locate Lost Pets
July 4, 2026
Fireworks can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for some pets. Pets may display unexpected behavior while trying to escape from the loud noises, including jumping a fence to find safety, running away or “flight from fright,” destruction of yard or household items, and biting.
Tips: Fireworks And Pets
- Do not take your pet to fireworks displays.
- Do not leave your pet in the car while you watch a fireworks display. In only a matter of minutes, the heat in a car can cause serious health problems or even death. A stressed animal can cause major damage to the interior of your car.
- Keep your dog off hot asphalt or sand. These surfaces can cause severe burns to the pads of their feet.
- Never leave pets unattended outside, not even in a fenced yard or on a chain, if you are near a fireworks display or if your neighbors are lighting small fireworks. They may try to run away or become tangled up in their chain.
- Keep pets indoors. Turn on the TV or radio as a distraction and close the curtains.
- Provide a pet bed or crate in a quiet place to create a small den-like atmosphere and a sense of security.
- If you must be outside with your pet, keep the pet on a leash or in a carrier at all times.
- Make sure your pet has proper identification tags with current information in case they run away.
- If your pet often becomes stressed during periods of loud noise like thunderstorms, check with your veterinarian to see if a sedative is appropriate foryour pet.
Shelters often see an increase in lost pets after fireworks displays. If your pet runs away, post and search for lost pets at myescambia.com/animalshelter or call the Escambia County Animal Shelter at (850) 595-3075. Rember, you will need proof of ownership to claim a lost pet from the shelter. Proof of ownership can include pictures of your pet, vaccination records, identifying marks on your pet, tags and/or microchips. If your pet is at the shelter you will need your state issued identification card or driver’s’ license in order to redeem.
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