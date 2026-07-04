Escambia County Offers Fireworks Safety Tips
July 4, 2026
Escambia County is offering fireworks safety tips for this Fourth of July.
The most important tip: If you spot a brush or wildfire or if someone is injured, call 911.
RELATED STORY: Are Fireworks Legal For The Fourth In Escambia County?
Fireworks and Sparkler Safety Tips from Escambia County Fire Rescue
- Only purchase state-approved sparklers from licensed vendors.
- Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
- Do not use any unwrapped item that may have been tampered with.
- Light at arm’s length and then stand back.
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Never hold a lit firework item in your hand.
- Make sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
- Never have any portion of your body directly over a sparkler or firework when lighting the fuse.
- Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house and flammable materials.
- Keep a bucket of water, sand, or a fire extinguisher handy in case of a malfunction or fire.
- If your fireworks fizzle and don’t go off, consider them duds and douse them with water. Never relight a dud.
- Discard all products safely. Submerge used sparklers and fireworks in water prior to placing in household trash bins.
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