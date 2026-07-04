Escambia County Offers Fireworks Safety Tips

July 4, 2026

Escambia County is offering fireworks safety tips for this Fourth of July.

The most important tip: If you spot a brush or wildfire or if someone is injured, call 911.

RELATED STORY: Are Fireworks Legal For The Fourth In Escambia County?

Fireworks and Sparkler Safety Tips from Escambia County Fire Rescue

  • Only purchase state-approved sparklers from licensed vendors.
  • Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
  • Do not use any unwrapped item that may have been tampered with.
  • Light at arm’s length and then stand back.
  • Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
  • Never hold a lit firework item in your hand.
  • Make sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
  • Never have any portion of your body directly over a sparkler or firework when lighting the fuse.
  • Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house and flammable materials.
  • Keep a bucket of water, sand, or a fire extinguisher handy in case of a malfunction or fire.
  • If your fireworks fizzle and don’t go off, consider them duds and douse them with water. Never relight a dud.
  • Discard all products safely. Submerge used sparklers and fireworks in water prior to placing in household trash bins.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 