Free Admission To Florida State Parks For The Independence Day Weekend

Admission is free to all state parks in Florida through Sunday to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary,

Florida’s award-winning state parks offer unrivaled outdoor recreation opportunities across a vast range of landscapes, from caverns to wetlands to springs to beaches. Visitors will find activities for everyone, including hiking, camping, wildlife viewing, swimming, paddling and horseback riding. Cultural and historical resources include forts, battlefields, archaeological sites and historic landmarks.

Parks with free admonishing in Northwest Florida include Yellow River Marsh Preserve State Park in Milton, Perdido Key State Park in Escambia County, Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park on Bauer Road, Big Lagoon State Park, Blackwater State Park, and Blackwater Heritage Trail.

“While every July 4th is special, we recognize this Independence Day is a significant moment in our nation’s history,” said FDEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “I invite all Floridians, their friends and their family to our state parks to enjoy the outdoors, make new memories and support our treasured public lands.”

Free admission applies to day-use only and excludes Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. All other fees, including overnight accommodations, special events, concessions and rentals from park vendors, will remain in effect.

Pictured; Big Lagoon State Park at 12301 Gulf Beach Highway in Pensacola. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.