Fireworks, Food, and Fun During Americas 250 Celebration Friday Evening In Century

An America 250/Independence Day fireworks show will be held Friday in Century, following a late afternoon and evening of food and events, including a flyover.

The event, a joint celebration presented by the towns of Century and Flomaton, will be held at Anthony Pleasant Park and the adjacent Showalter Park. There will be food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fireworks after dark.

The Commemorative Air Force will perform a vintage aircraft flyover at 5 p.m. with a Soviet-built Yak, a Beechcraft T-34, and possibly other aircraft.

The flyover and fireworks show will be visible from either Anthony Pleasant Park (enter off East Highway 4) or Showalter Park (enter off East Heacker Road). There is a small footbridge between the two parks.

Vendors and others scheduled to participate include:

Here is the list of vendors formatted for your newspaper story: 3D Eats (Food truck/Food Vendor) — “Awesome food”

Bizzy B’s BBQ (Food truck/Food Vendor) — BBQ

Blessed Berry Bowls (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Açaí bowls, smoothies, fresh fruit, and Dubai chocolate covered strawberries

Fat Mommas Car Freshies (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Car freshies

Heavenly Woven (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Jelly roll rugs and handmade items

Jesse James’s Natural Products (Retail/Merchandise Vendor) — Organic, natural vitamins, skincare, and nutrition products

Kiser Kreations (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Custom tumblers, clocks, wind spinners, and home accessories

Knife Warrs (Retail/Merchandise Vendor) — Knives and swords of all kinds

Kona Ice Pensacola North (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Shaved ice with flavors and toppings

Lazy Dragon Studios (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Hand painted and hand sewn decorations, pottery, and jewelry

Monster Cone Pensacola (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Soft-serve ice cream, shakes, floats, and snacks

Nightshade Cauldron Goods & More (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Laser engraved wood plaques, 3D printed items, and leather goods

Nouveau Catering LLC, Cafe Naughty&Nice (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Food truck and catering services

Old 31 Designs (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — On-site pressed graphic t-shirts, tumblers, and custom mugs

Paper Cuts & Stitches (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Handmade notepads, stickers, faith-based journals, and tote bags

Pucker Up Lemonade (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Lemonade and Dirty Alanis drinks

Rolling Embers Brick Oven Pizza (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Brick oven pizza, meatball subs, and salads

Smokin Tacos LLC (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Smoked shredded meat tacos, nachos, and quesadillas

Southern Grace Bakery LLC (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Cupcakes, mini pound cakes, and small desserts

Swamp Nuts N Thangs, LLC (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Boiled peanuts

The Nerd Nook (Retail/Merchandise Vendor) — Pop culture plushies, squishies, pins, and fidget toys

Troop 31G (Nonprofit/Community Organization) — Local youth community organization

VetCV Foundation Mission Next Center (Nonprofit/Community Organization) — Support hub for veterans transitioning out of the military

Xtreme Lemonades and Dirty Sodas (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Custom lemonades, dirty sodas, and specialty popcorn

NorthEscambia.com fireworks photo, click to enlarge.