Fireworks, Food, and Fun During Americas 250 Celebration Friday Evening In Century
July 3, 2026
An America 250/Independence Day fireworks show will be held Friday in Century, following a late afternoon and evening of food and events, including a flyover.
The event, a joint celebration presented by the towns of Century and Flomaton, will be held at Anthony Pleasant Park and the adjacent Showalter Park. There will be food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fireworks after dark.
The Commemorative Air Force will perform a vintage aircraft flyover at 5 p.m. with a Soviet-built Yak, a Beechcraft T-34, and possibly other aircraft.
The flyover and fireworks show will be visible from either Anthony Pleasant Park (enter off East Highway 4) or Showalter Park (enter off East Heacker Road). There is a small footbridge between the two parks.
Vendors and others scheduled to participate include:
Here is the list of vendors formatted for your newspaper story:
- 3D Eats (Food truck/Food Vendor) — “Awesome food”
- Bizzy B’s BBQ (Food truck/Food Vendor) — BBQ
- Blessed Berry Bowls (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Açaí bowls, smoothies, fresh fruit, and Dubai chocolate covered strawberries
- Fat Mommas Car Freshies (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Car freshies
- Heavenly Woven (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Jelly roll rugs and handmade items
- Jesse James’s Natural Products (Retail/Merchandise Vendor) — Organic, natural vitamins, skincare, and nutrition products
- Kiser Kreations (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Custom tumblers, clocks, wind spinners, and home accessories
- Knife Warrs (Retail/Merchandise Vendor) — Knives and swords of all kinds
- Kona Ice Pensacola North (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Shaved ice with flavors and toppings
- Lazy Dragon Studios (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Hand painted and hand sewn decorations, pottery, and jewelry
- Monster Cone Pensacola (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Soft-serve ice cream, shakes, floats, and snacks
- Nightshade Cauldron Goods & More (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Laser engraved wood plaques, 3D printed items, and leather goods
- Nouveau Catering LLC, Cafe Naughty&Nice (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Food truck and catering services
- Old 31 Designs (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — On-site pressed graphic t-shirts, tumblers, and custom mugs
- Paper Cuts & Stitches (Artisan/Craft Vendor) — Handmade notepads, stickers, faith-based journals, and tote bags
- Pucker Up Lemonade (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Lemonade and Dirty Alanis drinks
- Rolling Embers Brick Oven Pizza (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Brick oven pizza, meatball subs, and salads
- Smokin Tacos LLC (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Smoked shredded meat tacos, nachos, and quesadillas
- Southern Grace Bakery LLC (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Cupcakes, mini pound cakes, and small desserts
- Swamp Nuts N Thangs, LLC (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Boiled peanuts
- The Nerd Nook (Retail/Merchandise Vendor) — Pop culture plushies, squishies, pins, and fidget toys
- Troop 31G (Nonprofit/Community Organization) — Local youth community organization
- VetCV Foundation Mission Next Center (Nonprofit/Community Organization) — Support hub for veterans transitioning out of the military
- Xtreme Lemonades and Dirty Sodas (Food truck/Food Vendor) — Custom lemonades, dirty sodas, and specialty popcorn
NorthEscambia.com fireworks photo, click to enlarge.
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