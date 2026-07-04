Rocket City Rain Dampens Wahoos’ Bats In 4-1 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their third game in a row on Friday night, enduring a long pregame rain delay before falling 4-1 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The contest began at 8:01 after a 1-hour, 26-minute rain delay, and Rocket City immediately jumped ahead against Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 2-3) in the first inning. Nick Rodriguez singled, Raudi Rodriguez doubled, and Tucker Flint brought them both home with a two-run single. The Trash Pandas added two more in the third inning with a Flint RBI double and a Caleb Bartolero RBI triple for a 4-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Nate Snead (W, 2-3), who worked 6.0 innings of three-hit ball. The only Pensacola run came on a solo homer from Connor Caskenette in the top of the fifth inning.

Ortiz-Mayr picked up the taxed Pensacola bullpen by completing 6.0 innings, and Luis Palacios contributed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, but the Blue Wahoos bats couldn’t get anything going against the Rocket City relievers. Luke Murphy (S, 15) finished off a 4-1 final with a flawless ninth, earning his league-leading 15th save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Saturday night.

Written by Erik Bremer