2-Year-Old Airlifted In Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Apparent Septic Tank

July 3, 2026

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon after being rescued from an apparent septic tank off East 10 Mile Road.

According to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson, the child had been reported missing to the ECSO shortly before being discovered. Deputies described the location as a septic tank, though officials noted it was not immediately clear if it was a traditional septic tank or another type of drainage structure, or how the child fell inside. ECSO investigators were still working Thursday afternoon to determine exactly what happened at the trailer park on Motley Court.

The toddler was flown to an area hospital aftering being rescued. An update on the child’s condition was not immediately available.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 