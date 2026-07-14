Camp Fire Century, The Town’s Only Childcare Facility, Closes Permanently On Friday

After 18 years, the Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center will close permanently on Friday.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking that we have to go through with and close the doors in Century,” La-Vonne Haven, executive director of the Gulf Wind Council of Camp Fire U.S.A., told NorthEscambia.com. “They have all been truly incredible kids.”

On April 5, 2008, Haven cut the ribbon (pictured left) for the childcare facility in a municipally owned building in the Century Industrial Park, capping a nine-year dream of meeting a critical need for childcare and a VPK program in Century.

The facility opened with 18 students enrolled before the first day of operation and a license to serve up to 75 children. Hundreds of children from not only Century, but also surrounding communities, are Camp Fire graduates.

“Over the years, we have cherished the moments spent with your children and have enjoyed watching them grow and thrive in our care,” Haven said in a letter to parents announcing the closure. “Thank you once again for allowing us to be a part of your child’s life. We will always hold fond memories of our time together and wish you and your family all the best in the future.”

“Your employment with Camp Fire Century will officially end on July 17, 2026,” Haven wrote in a closure and termination notice to employees. “We sincerely appreciate your hard work, dedication, and contributions to the company…Thank you for your service.”

She signed her name to the employee notice, followed by “Wo-He-Lo” — a phrase known by all Camp Fire kids. The name is an acronym created by combining the first two letters of the words “Work, Health, and Love”, the Camp Fire motto.

Haven said that as of last Friday, there were only four children and two staff members remaining at the Century facility as the closure neared.

What Lead To The Closure Decision?

She said the reason for the closure is simply economics and changing times.

“Everything is just so, so high, and the money just isn’t there,” she said, “We tried everything we knew how to raise money, but nothing came to fruition.” She also noted that qualified teachers became progressively harder to find.

The Century Center was the last for the Gulf Wind Council of Camp Fire U.S.A., based in Pensacola. Their other facilities in Pensacola have already been closed, including most recently a childcare facility at Pensacola State College.

Haven, now 86, said she contributed 35 years to childcare in the area, and, more recently, contributed tens of thousands of her own money to Camp Fire in an attempt to make payroll and keep the doors open.

“It’s about kids, not about Camp Fire,” she said, emotion evident in her voice. “It’s about the kids.”

The Lease

In September 2004, the Town of Century leased two buildings, totaling 4,200 square feet, to the non-profit Camp Fire for $1 per year on a 100-year lease. At the time, Century’s mayor and council felt like it was a good deal to finally bring a licensed childcare facility to the town, providing childcare for working parents and educational opportunities for young children.

Camp Fire has notified the town that they are terminating the lease and anticipate being out of the building by July 31.

In response to a request from NorthEscambia.com last Friday afternoon, Haven said Camp Fire will donate most of the facility’s property — essentially a fully outfitted childcare facility and playground — to the Town of Century, or the next occupant of the building, if it is a non-profit that will operate a childcare center.

Local, county and state leaders went to work on Friday afternoon, and a preliminary plan was reached to tentatively bring another non-profit into the building to operate a state-certified childcare facility. NorthEscambia.com will post a follow-up story if the plan becomes a reality, or if the Town of Century moves forward with leasing the buildings to any other entity.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.