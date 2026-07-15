Baldwin Deputies Seek Woman Missing Since 2022 With Possible Escambia County Connection

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for assistance as investigators breathe new life into a 2022 cold case involving a missing and endangered Alabama woman.

Taylor Elizabeth Gipson, 32, was reported missing in July 2022. According to authorities, she was last known to be living in the Lillian, Alabama area, but investigators believe she may have subsequently traveled into Escambia County, Florida.

Gipson is described as being approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has multiple distinct scars on her face and neck. BCSO that Gipson suffers from a cognitive brain injury that is unrelated to her disappearance. The injury severely affects her judgment and behavior, making her highly vulnerable.

Because of her cognitive disability, authorities have classified her as a missing and endangered person. Investigators also noted that she has been known to use false names in the past and has ties to the homeless community.

As the search continues across state lines, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that even the smallest detail could be the break investigators need to solve the case.

Have You Seen Her?

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Taylor Elizabeth Gipson, or who may have seen her in Baldwin County or Escambia County, Florida, is strongly encouraged to contact Cold Case Investigator Cadenhead at (251) 972-8589 (Option 7) or (251) 937-0202.