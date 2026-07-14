16-Year-Old Charged With Handing Gun To Shooter In Downtown Pensacola Shooting

A juvenile has been charged in connection with a downtown Pensacola shooting on July 5 that took the life of one person and injured six others.

On Monday, Pensacola Police said 16-year-old Kanye Dewayne Walker was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (principal in the second degree).

“Walker was observed on surveillance video handing Nicholas Safford the firearm that he used to fire shots. The investigation is continuing to determine who or what was struck by those shots,” PPD spokesman Mike Wood said.

Nicholas Lilane Safford, 26, of Daphne, Alabama, is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Safford has two previous felony convictions in Alabama.

Lillian Myllicen Meyers, 25, of Pensacola, has also been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact. Pensacola police say the shooter gave her one of the weapons used, which she then removed from the scene. Both are being held without bond.

The shooting, which occurred during the early morning hours of July 5, claimed the life of 19-year-old Phillip Devon Monte Sheppard Jr. All but one of the six other victims have since been released from the hospital. Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Monday that an ongoing feud led to the shooting.

There have not been arrests for the death of Sheppard, but PPD said more arrests are forthcoming.

Walker’s mugshot was not immediately available.