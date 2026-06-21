Tate High FFA Chapter Earns Multiple State Awards At Annual Convention

Forty-one members of the Tate High School FFA chapter traveled to Orlando last week to showcase their agricultural expertise and leadership at the 98th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo. The week concluded with numerous individual accolades, state championships, and premier chapter recognition for the Tate FFA.

Among the highest individual honors, six seniors received their State FFA Degrees: Raevyn Aldridge, AT Bridgers, Maegan Coleman, Taelyn Hubbard, Miller Richards, and Madison Wise. Additionally, Christian Hollingsworth and Ellen Rigby were awarded the American FFA Degree, the highest credential bestowed by the National FFA Organization.

Tate FFA was also recognized collectively on the state stage, earning designation as a Premier FFA Chapter and receiving Florida’s Finest recognition through the National Chapter Award Program.

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In individual and team competitive events, several students secured top finishes across the state:

Aquaculture: Henry Merritt, Aden Bailey, Luke Graham, and Daniel Aldridge were crowned State Champions. Henry Merritt also earned High Individual honors for the event.

Henry Merritt, Aden Bailey, Luke Graham, and Daniel Aldridge were crowned State Champions. Henry Merritt also earned High Individual honors for the event. Environmental Science: Luke Graham, Parker White, Daniel Aldridge, and Henry Merritt placed second in the state.

Luke Graham, Parker White, Daniel Aldridge, and Henry Merritt placed second in the state. Farm and Agribusiness Management: William Mason, Lucas Jones, Hailey McVoy, and Isabella Towns secured a fifth-place finish.

William Mason, Lucas Jones, Hailey McVoy, and Isabella Towns secured a fifth-place finish. Agriculture Education: Madison Wise placed fifth individually in the state.

Madison Wise placed fifth individually in the state. Prepared Public Speaking: Maegan Coleman represented the chapter as a state participant.

In the Proficiency Award categories, which recognize outstanding student achievement in specialized agricultural career areas, Rieslin Colvin was named the State Winner in Veterinary Science. Katie Byrd was recognized as a Top 4 Finalist in Agricultural Services, and Ava Atiyeh was named a Top 4 Finalist in Equine Placement.

Beyond competitions, members actively supported the convention’s operations. Daniel Aldridge, Luke Graham, Noah Jacobs, and Henry Merritt served as volunteers in the Courtesy Corps, assisting with general sessions and competitive event halls.

Luke Graham, who serves as the Tate FFA Chapter President, was elected by his peers to serve as the District 1 Secretary for the 2026-2027 year.

Over the next few days, NorthEscambia.com will bring stories and photos from other North Escambia area school that took part in the 98th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo in Orlando.

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