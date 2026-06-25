Showers And Storms Likely For Thursday

There is the potential for a few severe storms with localized strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall through Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Summer heat returns over the weekend and into early next week, and heat advisories may be issued.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.