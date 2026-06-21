Scattered Rain For Sunday, Dry By Monday

A typical summer pattern is holding steady for the next few days, with warm temperatures and a daily dose of pop-up afternoon showers. Monday looks like the pick of the week for outdoor plans, as early clouds will clear out for a mostly sunny afternoon with a high near 89. Rain chances creep back up to 30 percent on Tuesday afternoon before a much wetter system moves in for Wednesday and Thursday, pushing the likelihood of thunderstorms up to 60 percent. Even with the rain, daytime highs will consistently hover around the upper 80s to lower 90s, while nighttime lows offer little relief, staying sticky in the mid-70s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.