Scattered Afternoon Storms Chance Spikes For Wednesday

Isolated afternoon storms will remain a threat through the mid-week period, with Wednesday carrying the highest likelihood of rain before a drier, hotter pattern settles in for the weekend. Highs will hover around the 90-degree mark before climbing into the mid-90s by early next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.