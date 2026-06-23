Scattered Afternoon Storms Chance Spikes For Wednesday
June 23, 2026
Isolated afternoon storms will remain a threat through the mid-week period, with Wednesday carrying the highest likelihood of rain before a drier, hotter pattern settles in for the weekend. Highs will hover around the 90-degree mark before climbing into the mid-90s by early next week.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
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