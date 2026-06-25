River Levels Dropping: Escambia River Crests, Perdido Falling

The Escambia River has crested, and the Perdido River is falling without significant additional rainfall.

Escambia River

A flood warning continues through Sunday morning for the Escambia River at Century as minor flooding is still occurring.

Wednesday night, the stage was 18.1 feet, and the river is forecast to fall below flood stage of 17 feet early Sunday morning and continue falling to 15.7 feet Monday evening.

Perdido River

All warnings have expired for the Perdido River at Barrineau Park.

Wednesday night, the stage was 5.08, below flood stage of 9 feet, and continuing to fal