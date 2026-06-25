River Levels Dropping: Escambia River Crests, Perdido Falling

June 25, 2026

The Escambia River has crested, and the Perdido River is falling without significant additional rainfall.

Escambia River

A flood warning continues through Sunday morning for the Escambia River at Century as minor flooding is still occurring.

Wednesday night, the stage was 18.1 feet, and the river is forecast to fall below flood stage of 17 feet early Sunday morning and continue falling to 15.7 feet Monday evening.

Perdido River

All warnings have expired for the Perdido River at Barrineau Park.

Wednesday night, the stage was 5.08, below flood stage of 9 feet, and continuing to fal

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 