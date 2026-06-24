Rain Chances Jump To 70% For Wednesday

Scattering storms will be likely on Wednesday before tapering off late Wednesday Night. Skies will clear significantly heading into Thursday and Friday, paving the way for a mostly sunny and hot weekend. Temperatures will consistently hover around the low 90s, with only isolated afternoon storm possibilities returning by early next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.