Northview 4-H Club Donates Food, Recipes To Escambia County Program

The Northview 4-H Club recently donated bags of food to the Escambia County expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP).

The donation also included recipes for using the food. EFNEP will distribute the food and recipes at sites countywide.

EFNEP is a free program for youth and families with limited resources. It is funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture and managed by the University of Florida IFAS Extension.

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