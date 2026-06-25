No CPA, No Adviser: Century Runs Finances Unsupervised For Months

The Town of Century has spent most of the year operating without a CPA or a signed contract for a financial advisor.

At the most recent town council meeting, Town Clerk Carrie Moore said that the town’s previous CPA was Robert Hudson of Atmore.

“The last time I think we saw him was probably the first week in January,” she said. “No signed contract.”

“To my knowledge, we’ve never had a signed contract with him (Hudson) for a while,” Mayor Ben Boutwell added.

“We have actually been working with a gentleman by the name of Jack. He’s a retired auditor with Warren Averitt,” Town Clerk Carrie Moore told the town council recently. “He’s done nothing but municipal accounting, pretty much governmental accounting is all he’s done.”

“Jack” is Jack Rowell, a retired accountant who voluntarily relinquished his CPA license, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“We’ve actually been in contact with him and gave him some background on what’s going on,” Moore said. “We’ve been talking with him on just the different issues that we’ve got and seeing what his take is on it is kind of thing, seeing if he can help. He would be interested in coming in. I can’t say part-time or whatnot.”

“He (Rowell) would be someone that we close up the books at the end of the month; he would review everything and when it came time for the audit,” Moore continued. “He would make sure your audit was where it needed to be before it was done.”

The town council has taken no action to formalize a contract with Rowell or seek bids from any CPAs.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.