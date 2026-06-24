Nine Mile Road Costco Opens In Less Than 24 Hours

The grand opening for the highly anticipated Costco on Nine Mile Road in just hours away.

The new warehouse store at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of Chemstrand Road, will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday. 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces was approved by Escambia County and construction started at the beginning of the year.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Costco is expected to start selling memberships location outside the store before grand opening day.

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive: $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star: $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

New members that have not been a Costco member in the past 18 months can receive a $20 digital Costco shop card with a gold star membership of a $40 digital Costco shop card. with an executive membership.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.