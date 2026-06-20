More Weekend Rain Before Early Week Sunshine

June 20, 2026

A soggy weekend is in store as heavy showers and thunderstorms dominate both Saturday and Sunday, though a brief window of mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures near 92°F will offer some relief early next week before storm chances ramp right back up by Wednesday afternoon.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 