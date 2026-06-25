International Paper Employees Scholarship Foundation Awards $6,000 In College Scholarships

The I.P. Pensacola Employees Scholarship Foundation, Inc. has announced the recipients of its annual college scholarships. This year, three outstanding high school seniors have been awarded scholarships to support their higher education pursuits.

The foundation awarded three scholarships of $2,000 each to:

Landon Haveard, Troy University

Rylee Mohler, University of South Alabama

Brody Neal, University of West Florida

For more than 40 years, these scholarships have been awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate academic excellence. Eligibility criteria include being a child of a current or retired employee of the International Paper Pensacola Mill, acceptance into an accredited institution of higher learning, and submission of an application accompanied by a qualifying ACT score.

“We are proud to invest in the future of our employees’ families by awarding these scholarships,” said Hamilton Hewlett, president of the I.P. Employees Scholarship Foundation. “It reflects our commitment to honoring the contributions of our workforce.”

Pictured top: Brody Nea, Landon Haveard, and Rylee Mohler. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.