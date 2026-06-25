International Paper Employees Scholarship Foundation Awards $6,000 In College Scholarships

June 25, 2026

The I.P. Pensacola Employees Scholarship Foundation, Inc. has announced the recipients of its annual college scholarships. This year, three outstanding high school seniors have been awarded scholarships to support their higher education pursuits.

The foundation awarded three scholarships of $2,000 each to:

  • Landon Haveard, Troy University
  • Rylee Mohler, University of South Alabama
  • Brody Neal, University of West Florida

For more than 40 years, these scholarships have been awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate academic excellence. Eligibility criteria include being a child of a current or retired employee of the International Paper Pensacola Mill, acceptance into an accredited institution of higher learning, and submission of an application accompanied by a qualifying ACT score.

“We are proud to invest in the future of our employees’ families by awarding these scholarships,” said Hamilton Hewlett, president of the I.P. Employees Scholarship Foundation. “It reflects our commitment to honoring the contributions of our workforce.”

Pictured top: Brody Nea, Landon Haveard, and Rylee Mohler. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 