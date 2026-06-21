I-10 Westbound Ramp To Davis Highway Closed Nights Through Thursday

June 21, 2026

The I-10 westbound off ramp at Davis Highway (Exit 13) will be periodically closed during Sunday, June 21 through Thursday, June 25, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations.

During the closures, I-10 westbound drivers will be detoured via Interstate 110 southbound and Airport Boulevard to N. Davis Highway. Law enforcement will be on site, and flaggers will be present to direct drivers through the work zone.

Additionally, drivers are reminded that there may be intermittent I-10 lane closures between U.S. 29 to Davis Highway (Exit 13) for roadway construction.

These activities are a part of the $7.4 million resurfacing project on I-10 from U.S. 29 to Davis Highway (Exit 13) that also includes guardrail installation, stormwater management enhancements, and new signing and pavement markings. This project is scheduled for completion later this summer.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 