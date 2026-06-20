Heavy Rain Washed Away Portion Of Road In McDavid

June 20, 2026

Heavy rain over the past few days washed away a portion of a dirt road near McDavid.

A small portion of Railroad Street collapsed just south of Main Street, and a resident was forced to navigate part of the washed-out road on foot. To make matters worse, a small tree came down across the road.

Railroad Street is a seldom-traveled road between Main Street in McDavid and Mystic Springs Road. There is just one residence on Railroad Street.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 