Heavy Rain Washed Away Portion Of Road In McDavid

Heavy rain over the past few days washed away a portion of a dirt road near McDavid.

A small portion of Railroad Street collapsed just south of Main Street, and a resident was forced to navigate part of the washed-out road on foot. To make matters worse, a small tree came down across the road.

Railroad Street is a seldom-traveled road between Main Street in McDavid and Mystic Springs Road. There is just one residence on Railroad Street.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.