Former Congressman Matt Gaetz Appointed to Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors

June 24, 2026

Former Northwest Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is returning to public service.

He has been appointed to the board of directors for Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. Triumph is a non-profit corporation that oversees about $1.5 billion Florida received from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which has about $690 million remaining to allocate.

Gaetz was appointed on Tuesday by Daniel Perez, speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. The appointment is effective July 1 and expires on June 30, 2030.

Gaetz resigned from Congress in November 2024 after President Donald Trump announced he would nominate him as attorney general. He later withdrew from consideration.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 