Flood Warnings Continued For Escambia And Perdido Rivers

Florida warnings continue for the Escambia and Perdido rivers in North Escambia

Escambia River at Century

The flood warning continues for the Escambia River until further notice

At 8 p.m. Friday, the Escambia River at Century was at 17.7 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.7 feet on Sunday morning.

At 23.3 feet, there is widespread flooding of pasture and farm land. Water begins to reach Mystic Springs Road, Worley Road, Bamer Holley Lane, and River Bend Road. About five houses become isolated in McDavid and Molino. Public boat ramps at Mystic Springs and Fairground Road are submerged.

Perdido River at Barrineau Park

A flood warning is in effect for the Perdido River until Monday afternoon. At 8 p.m. Friday, the Perdido River at Barrineau Park stage was 14.4 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.1 feet

early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning.

At 14.0 feet, water begins to flood the bridge roadway and Florida side of bridge. The Barrineau Park Road (Highway 196) bridge is closed on the Florida side at South Highway 99 and closed on the Alabama side at Highway 112.





Pictured: The Escambia River at the Highway 4 bridge near Century Saturday evening. Photo by Skyler Mitchell for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.