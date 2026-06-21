Flood Warnings Continue For Escambia And Perdido Rivers

Flood warnings continue for the Escambia and Perdido rivers in North Escambia.

Escambia River

A flood warning continues until further notice for the Escambia River.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the stage of the Escambia River at Century was 19 feet Flood state is 17 feet, and at 19 feet, low lying pastures will flood.

The river will rise to 19.8 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall to 19.3 feet Tuesday morning. It will rise to 19.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage.

Perdido River

A flood warning continues for the Perdido River until Monday evening.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the stage of the Perdido River at Barrineau Park was 17.8 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet Thursday evening.

At 14.0 feet, water begins to flood the bridge roadway and Florida side of bridge. The Barrineau Park Road (Highway 196) bridge is closed on the Florida side at South Highway 99 and closed on the Alabama side at Highway 112.