Flood Warnings Continue For Escambia And Perdido Rivers

June 21, 2026

Flood warnings continue for the Escambia and Perdido rivers in North Escambia.

Escambia River

A flood warning continues until further notice for the Escambia River.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the stage of the Escambia River at Century was 19 feet Flood state is 17 feet, and at 19 feet, low lying pastures will flood.

The river will rise to 19.8 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall to 19.3 feet Tuesday morning. It will rise to 19.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage.
Perdido River

A flood warning continues for the Perdido River until Monday evening.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the stage of the Perdido River at Barrineau Park was 17.8 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet Thursday evening.

At 14.0 feet, water begins to flood the bridge roadway and Florida side of bridge. The Barrineau Park Road (Highway 196) bridge is closed on the Florida side at South Highway 99 and closed on the Alabama side at Highway 112.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 