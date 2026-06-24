FHP Traffic Stop Leads To Drug, Evidence Tampering Charges For Cantonment Man

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to an arrest report, a state trooper pulled over a silver Nissan near Highway 95A and Neal Road after noticing the driver was not wearing his seatbelt properly. Instead of stopping immediately, the driver continued traveling at a slow rate of speed while moving around inside the vehicle. Before coming to a complete stop, the driver threw a baseball-sized plastic baggie containing 16 grams of marijuana out of the front passenger window, the report states.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Tramine Moore, was detained at the scene. A subsequent vehicle search revealed a digital scale and a small bowl containing marijuana residue inside a backpack, FHP said. Authorities also discovered that Moore had a driver’s license with an extensive history of suspensions. Moore admitted to troopers that he was selling marijuana from his residence, the report states.

Moore was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, destruction of evidence, and driving with a suspended license. He remained in jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $13,500.