FHP: Cantonment Woman Claims Meth In Her Purse Was Witchcraft Healing Crystals

A Cantonment woman claiming to possess healing “crystal rocks” used in “witch craft” was arrested on felony drug charges following a June traffic stop in Cottage Hill.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a white Nissan four-door near McKenzie Road and Highway 95A. The vehicle’s license plate was found to belong to a 2000 black Ford pickup truck.

While conducting a vehicle inventory, the trooper discovered a methamphetamine bong in plain view on the front passenger floorboard, an item the passenger, Haley Victoria McLemore, 32, would have had to step over to exit the vehicle, the report states. A subsequent search of the back seat revealed a purse containing a glass methamphetamine pipe with residue and a small baggie of a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

When questioned about the illegal contraband, McLemore denied knowledge of the drugs and insinuated they belonged to the driver. However, when asked about separate rocks found within two suede bags inside her purse, McLemore offered an unusual defense, explaining to the trooper that they were “crystal rocks” which held healing powers and that she used them in her “witch craft” practices, according to the report.

McLemore was booked into the Escambia County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond

The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Anthony Roberts, faces misdemeanor traffic charges including driving with a suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle without liability insurance. He was released on a $1,500 bond.