Escambia Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

June 20, 2026

An Escambia County felon has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm offense.

Michael Stephen Johnson, 59, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on July 16, 2025. Deputies detained Johnson and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview.

During the interview, Johnson admitted to possessing a firearm, which he described as a .22-caliber assault rifle, and stated that he purchased the firearm from the victim within the past few months for approximately $150.

Investigators obtained a residential search warrant for the residence and found a black Mossberg Intl Model 702 Plinkster, semi-automatic .22 LR caliber rifle with a magazine inside one of the bedrooms. At the time of the arrest, Johnson was a convicted felon and could not legally possess a firearm based upon his multiple prior convictions for aggravated assault and bank robbery.

Johnson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment up to a maximum of life imprisonment.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 