ECUA Appoints New Executive Director

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has appointed Jason Yarborough as its next executive director following an extensive interview process. Yarborough is expected to begin serving in the role on Monday, July 6.

He replaces Bruce Woody, who retired after nearly six years in the position.

Yarborough brings more than 30 years of local government executive and operational experience, including senior leadership responsibility for water, wastewater, reclaimed water and solid waste services. His career includes service as a city manager, deputy city manager and utilities director in Florida communities experiencing rapid growth, infrastructure demands and complex public service needs.

Prior to joining ECUA, Yarborough served as deputy city manager for the City of North Port, Florida, for the past eight years. In that role, he oversaw the utilities, public works and developmental-services departments, supervising more than 400 employees and managing a $182 million budget.

Accepting the role as ECUA’s executive director serves as a homecoming for Yarborough. He grew up in Pensacola, graduated from Escambia High School and later returned home to earn a Master of Public Administration from the University of West Florida.

“Serving as executive director of ECUA is both a professional responsibility and a personal honor,” Yarborough said. “I grew up in Pensacola, and I understand how important reliable water, wastewater, sanitation and environmental services are to the quality of life in this community. My focus will be on supporting the board’s priorities, listening to employees and customers, strengthening operations and ensuring ECUA continues to provide dependable, cost-effective service.”

Yarborough’s professional background includes extensive work with elected and appointed boards, employee teams, developers, regulators, regional partners and community stakeholders.

He also holds a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University, and completed the Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He is a credentialed manager through the International City/County Management Association (ICMA-CM).