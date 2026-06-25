Donut Strike: Local First Responders Collect Donations For Manna

Local law enforcement officers and firefighters are on a Donut Strike for Manna to help the food bank fight hunger in our local communities.

Each day of the Donut Strike, first responders are stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to collect food and monetary donations.

Thursday, June 25 (3-6 p.m.)

Publix – 2180 West Nine Mile Road

Sam’s Club – 1250 Airport Boulevard

Walmart – 4600 Mobile Highway

Publix – 1100 East Cervantes Street

Publix – 8244 Navarre Parkway

Publix – 13390 Perdido Key Drive

Publix – 5998 Mobile Highway

Publix – 1430 Tiger Park Lane

Walmart – 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway

Winn-Dixie – 13019 Sorrento Road

Winn-Dixie – 4224 Highway 90

Piggly Wiggly – 3367 Wallace Lake Road

Friday, June 26 (3-6 p.m.)

Publix – 2180 West Nine Mile Road

Publix – 8684 Beulah Road

Sam’s Club – 1250 Airport Boulevard

Walmart – 2650 Creighton Road

Walmart – 4600 Mobile Highway

Walmart – 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway

Winn-Dixie – 13019 Sorrento Road

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue participates in the Donut Strike for Manna at the Publix on Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road on Wednesday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.