Donut Strike: Local First Responders Collect Donations For Manna
June 25, 2026
Local law enforcement officers and firefighters are on a Donut Strike for Manna to help the food bank fight hunger in our local communities.
Each day of the Donut Strike, first responders are stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to collect food and monetary donations.
Thursday, June 25 (3-6 p.m.)
- Publix – 2180 West Nine Mile Road
- Sam’s Club – 1250 Airport Boulevard
- Walmart – 4600 Mobile Highway
- Publix – 1100 East Cervantes Street
- Publix – 8244 Navarre Parkway
- Publix – 13390 Perdido Key Drive
- Publix – 5998 Mobile Highway
- Publix – 1430 Tiger Park Lane
- Walmart – 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway
- Winn-Dixie – 13019 Sorrento Road
- Winn-Dixie – 4224 Highway 90
- Piggly Wiggly – 3367 Wallace Lake Road
Friday, June 26 (3-6 p.m.)
- Publix – 2180 West Nine Mile Road
- Publix – 8684 Beulah Road
- Sam’s Club – 1250 Airport Boulevard
- Walmart – 2650 Creighton Road
- Walmart – 4600 Mobile Highway
- Walmart – 334 Gulf Breeze Parkway
- Winn-Dixie – 13019 Sorrento Road
Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue participates in the Donut Strike for Manna at the Publix on Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road on Wednesday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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