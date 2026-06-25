Decomposed Body Found Outside Ensley Walmart

A heavily decomposed body was found on Thursday morning outside the Ensley Walmart Supercenter on Pensacola Boulevard, just a few hundred feet from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office 4th Precinct on Hood Drive.

Morgan Diaz, ECSO public information officer, said the male’s body was found in an area with shrubbery near the loading dock of the store.

She said it did not appear initially that foul play was involved, but the investigation is continuing. The cause of death is yet to be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Submitted photos by Matthew Kennell for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.