Create A Free Card For Dad Today At The Century Library

Children and families looking to create a special handmade gift for Father’s Day can do so today the library.

The Century Library will host a “Make a Father’s Day Card” event on Saturday, June 20, 2026. The craft event will run all day during regular library hours from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All necessary card-making supplies will be provided free of charge by the library. No prior registration is required to participate.

The Century Library is located at 7991 N Century Boulevard.