Cantonment Woman Faces Felony Charge After Shoplifting Incident

A Cantonment woman is facing a felony shoplifting charge after allegedly attempting to steal hundreds of dollars in merchandise from an Escambia County department store.

Lashamonique Tytrell Moore, 36, was arrested on a felony warrant charging her with second-degree petit theft, third or subsequent offense. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

According to an arrest report from the Pensacola Police Department, an officer responded to the Marshalls department store located on Airport Boulevard in reference to a theft. A loss prevention officer reported seeing a woman, later identified as Moore, enter the store with a shopping cart and select $418.74$ worth of items, police said.

The report states that Moore walked toward the front doors without paying for the merchandise. As she neared the exit, an unidentified man took the shopping cart, and the two walked out of the store together. The store’s loss prevention officer was able to exit the building and safely recover all of the stolen merchandise.

PPD investigators reviewed store surveillance footage and utilized prior jail intake records and driver’s license photographs to positively identify Moore as the suspect. Police said Moore has more than three prior theft convictions, which elevates the charge to a felony under Florida law.