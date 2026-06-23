All Escambia County Bridges, Except O.C. Phillips, Now Open

All Escambia County bridges, except O.C. Phillips, have reopened.

The temporary bridge over Brushy Creek on O.C. Phillips Road remains closed after the after a temporary access road was destroyed by a flood. A timetable to reopens the bridge has not been announced.

Barrineau Park Road (Highway 196) was closed and barricaded at South Highway 99 in Florida and at Highway 112 in Alabama last Friday after torrential rainfall led to a rapidly rising river. This is a normal occurrence following excessive rainfall.

Pictured: Highway 196 near the Barrineau Park Bridge last Friday, June 19. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.