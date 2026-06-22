Temporary Road To Temporary Bridge Washed Away At $5 Million Bridge Replacement Site

June 22, 2026

A temporary asphalt road to a temporary bridge on a $5.03 million construction project has washed away at a creek southwest of Walnut Hill.

Construction started in February on a full replacement of the bridge on O.C. Phillips Road, a dirt road. The asphalt road provided access to a temporary bridge that was allowing the roadway to remain open during construction of the new bridge.

For more photos, click here.

The new bridge that is under construction is designed to be higher, reduce flooding, and improve the creek habitat. It is not set to be complete until the summer of 2027, weather permitting.

The O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement Project is being performed in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. The project is funded by the Local Option Sales Tax, FDOT, and RESTORE funds, with construction costs totaling $5,032,813. Murphree Bridge Corporation is the primary contractor.

There is no word on when the temporary bridge might reopen.

Pictured: The remnant of a temporary asphalt approach to a temporary bridge on O.C. Phillips Road as seen Sunday morning. Pictured inset above: The same area under creek flood waters last week. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 