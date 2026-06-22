A Hot, Mostly Sunny Start To The Week Before Storms Move In Wednesday

The week ahead brings a classic summer pattern to the area, starting off mostly sunny with high temperatures pushing into the lower 90s. While Monday and Tuesday keep rain chances relatively low and confined to the afternoon, a shifting weather pattern on Wednesday spikes rain and thunderstorm probabilities up to 70 percent. Temperatures will cool slightly into the upper 80s later in the week as scattered afternoon storms remain a threat through Thursday and Friday, before clearing out for a mostly sunny start to the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.