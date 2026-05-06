Team From Congressman Jimmy Patronis’ Office Tours Upgraded Century Wastewater Plant

Tuesday a team from the office of Congressman Jimmy Patronis visited the Town of Century Wastewater Treatment Facility on Jefferson Avenue.

The once troubled treatment facility has undergone numerous upgrades with grants and loan forgiveness totaling over $5 million in upgrades.

The facility was dedicated over 35 years ago, and it has operated with very little preventive or routine maintenance since. There have been numerous failures of the many mechanical parts, pumping, churning, filtering, spraying and moving wastewater through the cleaning process and into the Escambia River.

Mayor Ben Boutwell led Patronis’ team on a tour of the facility and recent improvements.

Patronis said he is “grateful for the leadership and commitment to keeping the community running strong.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.