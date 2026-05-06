Century Punts Million Dollar Housing Grant Application Questions Until Next Week

The Century Town Council on Tuesday night decided to delay final application decisions for a million dollar housing rehabilitation grant application until next week.

On April 28, the council voted to apply for a $1 million, grant to provide housing rehabilitation for low-to-moderate income residents, but they left application details for this week’s meeting.

The council must decide how many homes will be rehabilitated and the target cost per house for the application. Grant applications are competitive among governments in the state and scored on a point system. If the town spends $62,000 or less per home, the application will receive 100 points in scoring; if they go over $79,000 per home, they will lose 100 points. Last week’s discussion was around 16 to 17 homes but could change with further discussion.

The council will hold a special called workshop next Tuesday, May 12, at 6:15 p.m. to make final decisions.

If awarded, funding through the State of Florida’s FFY 2026 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Housing Rehabilitation Program will pay for the demolition or replacement of homes owned by low to moderate income residents within the town limits.

If the town receives the grant, $820,000 will go directly into housing rehabilitation, $30,000 will be allocated for temporary relocation of residents, and $150,000 will pay for grant administration.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.