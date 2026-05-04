ECSO: Walnut Hill Man Charged After Tossing Meth During Traffic Stop

A Walnut Hill man was arrested after allegedly throwing meth from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Anthony Michael Williams, 53, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, felony tampering with evidence, driving while license suspended, and failing to register a motor vehicle. He was also issued a citation for the open container. Williams was was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a blue Honda Odyssey with no tag traveling on Nokomis Road.

When the deputy activated their lights and sirens, he witnessed the driver throw a bag of white powder out of the window as he came to a stop in a driveway on Nokomis Road, about a quarter mile east of Highway 97, according to an arrest report.

Williams was detained after deputies recovered a bag, which contained 0.7 grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine

Investigators also located two open containers of alcohol in the vehicle’s cupholder.

A records check revealed Williams’ license had been suspended since May 2022 and the vehicle was not registered.