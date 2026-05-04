First Responders Sunday Honors Local Heroes and Their Families

The annual First Responders Sunday was held on Sunday at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church to honor the brave men and women who serve Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The event was a day of gratitude and celebration for all firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers, and their families.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, Pensacola Police Department, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were among the participants.

For more photos, click here.

Escambia County officials, including District 1 Commissioner Steve Stroberger, District 3 Commissioner Lumon May, District 4 Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger, and Administrator Wes Moreno, attended.

The day’s event included activities and programs for children, family portraits, a free meal, and an exclusive Marcus Pointe pocket knife to commemorate the day.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.