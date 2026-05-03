Northview Chiefs Split With Chipley Tigers To Force Sunday Regional Decider

The Northview Chiefs dropped their first regional semifinal game to the Chipley Tigers 10-3 Saturday afternoon, but the Chiefs doubled down in a long nightcap, powering ahead to a 16-8 win. That tied the best-of-three series at 1-1, setting up a deciding game on Sunday afternoon.

GAME 1: Chipley 10, Northview 3

Saturday’s afternoon in the regional semis was the first game the Northview Chiefs had played in 15 days, since winning the district championship 2-1 over Jay back on April 17. And it showed, according to head coach Justin Raley.

Chipley set the tone in the first inning with a two-run homer to left field, and added a solo home run to left field in the third.

Grayson Burns opened on the mound for the Chiefs, surrendering two hits and three runs in two innings, striking out three and walking four. Gage Harrison threw four and one-third innings in relief for the Chiefs, giving up eight hits and seven runs (six earned), while striking out four and walking five.

At the plate, Grayden Sheffield went 2-4 for NHS. Burns, Luke Chavers, and Bryant Mason each had one run.

GAME 2: Northview 16, Chipley 8

The Chiefs found their rhythm in a nearly four-hour game two, doubling up on Chipley 16-8 on a chilly Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the middle 50s.

Northview took an early 7-0 lead by the top of the third but saw it eroded to an 8-8 tie in the fourth inning.

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Bryant Mason went 4-6 with three RBIs at the plate for the Chiefs. Jase Portwood was 3-4 with two RBIs and Grayden Sheffield was 2-4 with one RBI.

Senior Jackson Bridges had his first career home run, a fly ball to center field, while Taylor Curtis and Grayson Burns also had a hit each.

Mason earned the win for the Chiefs, surrendering one hit and one unearned run in three and two-thirds innings, walking seven and striking out seven. Jack Boutwell opened on the hill for NHS, allowing four hits and seven runs (six earned) in two and one-third innings, striking out none and walking three. Portwood threw one inning of no-hit ball in relief, striking out two and walking none.

GAME 3

The final game in the best-of-three series will be 3 p.m. on Sunday. The winner will advance to take on the Holmes County Blue Devils on Friday. Holmes County took two from the Jay Royals on Saturday [Read more...]