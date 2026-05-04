State Fire Marshal Continues Investigation Into Fatal Cantonment House Fire

The cause of an early April fire that claimed one life in Cantonment remains under investigation.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. April 6 on Arena Road, about a quarter of a mile west of County Road 97.

The house was involved with heavy fire when firefighters arrived a few moments later, and the adult victim was located inside the brick home. There was no one else inside, but a dog and a cat were also found deceased.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office on Friday told NorthEscambia.com that the investigation is continuing.

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NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.