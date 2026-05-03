Lewis Jr., Blue Wahoos Sweep Doubleheader Over Shuckers

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos swept the Biloxi Shuckers in a doubleheader on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 7-4 win in game one and a 6-3 win in game two.

Ian Lewis Jr. was the offensive star, hitting a go-ahead, two-run triple in the opener and giving the Blue Wahoos the lead for good in the nightcap with a three-run homer.

In game one, a makeup after Friday night’s rainout, the Shuckers jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning on a two-run homer from Damon Keith. The Blue Wahoos answered back in the home half of the inning thanks to a Brendan Jones leadoff walk and an RBI groundout from Ryan Ignoffo.

Pensacola starter Brandon White (W, 1-1) allowed a solo homer to Mike Boeve in the fourth, but completed 5.0 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts to keep the Blue Wahoos within striking distance and ultimately earn his first Double-A win.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, the Blue Wahoos finally broke through against Shuckers starter Brett Wichrowski (L, 2-2). Ignoffo hit a two-run triple to tie the game, and Lewis Jr. hit another two-run triple two batters later for a 5-3 edge. Michael Snyder added insurance by scoring Lewis Jr. with a sacrifice fly, and Jones circled the bases an inning later with a single, stolen base and wild pitch to give Pensacola a 7-3 lead.

Nigel Belgrave (S, 3) surrendered a solo homer to Darrien Miller in the seventh, but kept the Shuckers at arm’s length to earn the six-out save in a 7-4 final.

In game two, Pensacola’s top prospect Karson Milbrandt (W, 1-1) surrendered a run in the first inning without allowing a hit. Blake Burke walked, stole second, took third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 Biloxi lead.

Milbrandt would settle down, ultimately striking out eight over 6.0 two-hit innings, and got a lead to protect in the bottom of the second when Lewis Jr. launched a three-run homer off Biloxi’s Manuel Rodriguez (L, 1-2) for a 3-1 advantage.

Dillon Lewis launched his team-leading fifth homer of the season, an opposite-field shot to right field, in the fifth inning to extend Pensacola’s lead to 6-1.

The Shuckers scored twice in the top of the seventh and loaded the bases with the top of their order due up, but Logan Whitaker (S, 3) retired Dylan O’Rae and Jesús Made with the tying run at first to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday.

written by Erik Bremer