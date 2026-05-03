Why Is Highway 29 One Lane In Each Direction For A Highway 97 Project?

Why is Highway 29 down to one lane in each direction for a Highway 97 project?

A week ago, northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 29 was shifted to a single lane in each direction at Highway 97 in Molino.

The work is a key component of a larger $14 million resurfacing and improvement project. The initiative covers approximately 22 miles of Highway 97, stretching from the Highway 29 intersection all the way to the Alabama state line at Atmore, Alabama.

One side of Highway 29, specifically the northbound lanes, is closed for stormwater drainage improvements to alleviate historic flooding at the intersection. An additional box culvert will be installed across the southern leg of the intersection, and two additional cross drains will be installed on the northern leg of the intersection.

For a photo trip through the intersection, click here.

The 22-mile project on Highway 97 will include milling and resurfacing the roadway, updated signs and pavement markings, and drainage improvements.

NorthEscambia.com photos and graphics, click to enlarge.