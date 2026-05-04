Florida Gas Prices Rise 40 Cents, Set New Four-Year High

Florida gas prices surged 40 cents per gallon last week, going from $3.94 gallon on Monday to $4.34 gallon on Sunday, according to AAA. Sunday’s state average is the highest daily average price since July 2022.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was the lowest in the state at $3.96, up from $3.67 one week ago, $3.89 a month ago and $2.80 a year ago.

In North Escambia on Sunday, drivers could find a low price of $3.85 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment, or a high of $4.15 in Century

“Big gains in oil and gasoline futures contributed to the jump at the pump last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The ongoing Iranian conflict and uncertainty tied to the closure of the Straight of Hormuz is keeping upward pressure on fuel prices with no clear indication of letting up.”

A 13% increase in crude oil prices and a 46-cent gain in gasoline futures triggered the latest round of rising gas prices. Based on additional moves in the futures market, another price hike could be on the way, but not quite as dramatic as a week ago. Last week, U.S. crude oil prices rose another 8%, while gasoline futures gained 13 cents.

Since the Iranian conflict, Florida’s average price rose $1.46 per gallon, going from $2.88 per gallon to $4.34/g. That adds $22 to the cost for an average-sized tank of gas.

Pictred: A gallon of regular unleaded gas $3.89 on Saturday in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.