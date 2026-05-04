Week Starts Warm and Sunny, Rainy Shift Later

May 4, 2026

The upcoming days will feature warm, mostly sunny conditions before a mid-week shift toward unsettled weather. Highs will climb from the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday into the mid-80s by Wednesday. However, a cold front approaching on Thursday will bring a high chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by a slight cooling trend and lingering rain chances through the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 