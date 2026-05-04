Week Starts Warm and Sunny, Rainy Shift Later

The upcoming days will feature warm, mostly sunny conditions before a mid-week shift toward unsettled weather. Highs will climb from the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday into the mid-80s by Wednesday. However, a cold front approaching on Thursday will bring a high chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by a slight cooling trend and lingering rain chances through the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.