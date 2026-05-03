Northview Musicians Take Part In Northwest Florida Honor Band Performance

Several Northview High School band members took part in the Northwest Florida Small School Honor Band on Saturday afternoon at Milton High School.

The Northwest Florida Small School Honor Band was founded by the Baker, Central and Jay band directors who conceptualized a new honor band experience for small schools, with an inaugural performance in April 2024. This year, Baker, Central, and Jay were joined by Northview in the honor band performance.

Northview band members performing on Saturday were:

Landon Brown

Brynlie Shaw

Elizabeth Coleman

Olivia Doyle

Amy Floyd

Aubrey Flowers

Ryan Martin

Brandon Stinson

Donovan Szuch

Daivyd Wallace

The Northview band director is Garsche Roble.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.