Northview Musicians Take Part In Northwest Florida Honor Band Performance

May 3, 2026

Several Northview High School band members took part in the Northwest Florida Small School Honor Band on Saturday afternoon at Milton High School.

The Northwest Florida Small School Honor Band was founded by the Baker, Central and Jay band directors who conceptualized a new honor band experience for small schools, with an inaugural performance in April 2024. This year, Baker, Central, and Jay were joined by Northview in the honor band performance.

Northview band members performing on Saturday were:

  • Landon Brown
  • Brynlie Shaw
  • Elizabeth Coleman
  • Olivia Doyle
  • Amy Floyd
  • Aubrey Flowers
  • Ryan Martin
  • Brandon Stinson
  • Donovan Szuch
  • Daivyd Wallace

The Northview band director is Garsche Roble.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 