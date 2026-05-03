Northview Softball Regional Rescheduled For Tuesday

May 3, 2026

Northview’s regional opener has been rescheduled from Thursday to Tuesday, due to a high chance of rain currently in the forecast for Thursday.

Ranked No. 1, Northview (18-5) will host No. 4 Holmes County (8-16) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5. The regional finals are still scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.

The state Rural semifinal is May 19, followed by the state championship on May 20, at Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, Sports Top Feature, TOP sports 

 